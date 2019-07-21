What you might have missed

Our science stories this week included everything from exiled moons to chaos theory in the atmosphere, to pre-term babies social habits and artificial blizzards in Antarctica.

Speediest quantum operation yet

Australian scientists have linked together two electrons spins embedded in a silicon chip to form a two-qubit gate, the fundamental building block of a quantum computer.

The gate is 200 times faster than any other of its type, taking a mere 0.8 nanoseconds to complete an operation, and uses atom-based qubits that are known for their high accuracy and extremely low noise.

Exiled moons may explain astronomical mysteries

Moons ejected from orbits around gas giant exoplanets could explain several astronomical mysteries, an international team of astronomers suggests.

Researchers led by Mario Sucerquia, from the Universidad de Antioquia, Colombia, and Jaime Alvarado-Montes from Australia’s Macquarie University, modelled the likely behaviour of giant exomoons predicted to form around massive planets – and discovered that they would be expelled and sent packing.

Genetic insight into anorexia nervosa



Genes linked to psychiatric disorders and control of the body’s sugar and fat stores have been tied to anorexia in the largest ever study of the genetics of the devastating eating disorder.

The study looked at the genomes of nearly 17,000 people of European ancestry with anorexia, which has the highest death rate of any mental illness. It compared their genetic makeup to more than 55,000 people without the disorder.

Why don’t we hallucinate more often?

It’s a question they might have asked for different reasons in the ’60s, but neuroscientists from Stanford University in the US are wondering why we aren’t hallucinating all the time.

If we’re wired anything like mice, they say, it should be quite easy to do.

Chaos theory in the atmosphere

Hungarian researchers say they have used chaos theory to produce maps for predicting the paths of particles emitted into the atmosphere.

Pre-term babies less likely to later form relationships

Premature babies are less likely to form romantic relationships, have sexual relations or experience parenthood as adults than those who go full term, new research shows.

That’s likely due, at least in part, to pre-term birth being associated with being more often withdrawn and shy, socially excluded and less willing to take risks in adolescence, says a team from the UK’s University of Warwick.

And here's our image of the week

Reimagining the Periodic Table.

Damon Kowarsky and Hyunju Kim.

This is Hydrogen, as visualised by young Australian artists Damon Kowarsky and Hyunju Kim.

In 2017, Kowarsky was commissioned by Quantum Victoria, a government-funded centre established to promote excellence in STEM education, to create an installation that would imagine “the birth of the universe through the lens of the Periodic Table”.



