What you might have missed
The ape-like face of one of our earliest ancestors, the subtle but important differences between human and mouse brains, and bacteria holding their own against mozzies – here are some highlights from a week in science.
Here's a snapshot of a few stories we particularly enjoyed this week. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.
Ape-like face of early human ancestor revealed
The ape-like face of one of our earliest known human ancestors has been revealed for the first time, thanks to the discovery of a nearly complete skull in Ethiopia.
The cranium – the skull minus its lower jaw – belongs to Australopithecus anamensis, and its owner lived in the Afar basin in Ethiopia around 3.8 million years ago.
Tattoo needles leave more than just ink
Even clean needles may cause problems for people with tattoos, new research suggests.
It shows that particles that wear from the needle during the tattooing process could be responsible for some of the allergies usually blamed on the inks or poor sterilisation.
Similar brains but with differences that matter
The most detailed study of its kind has found human brains are remarkably similar to mouse brains. But it also found subtle differences that could explain why many psych drugs that show promise in mouse studies don’t work in people.
Miniature robo-snakes might soon inch through human brains
Perching exactly at the intersection of amazing and deeply creepy, tiny snake-like robots may soon be used to perform complex brain surgery.
Bacteria v mozzies. Bacteria holding their own
Bacteria found to block the transmission of mosquito-borne infections show long-term viability as a biocontrol agent, alleviating concern that this benefit could diminish over time, according to a study published in the journal Nature Microbiology.
Crows probably shouldn't have fries with that
Scavenging for scraps is a smart survival tactic for city birds, but there may be a downside. Though that’s not clear.
A new study suggests that a diet of human foods such as discarded cheeseburgers is giving crows living in urban areas in the US higher blood cholesterol levels than their rural cousins.
And here's our image of the week:
NASA has released something of a greatest hits package for its Spitzer Space Telescope.
