Three-minute thesis: Anti-consumption and slow fashion





Researcher

Miriam Seifert, The University of Auckland

PhD title

Anti-consumption as a driver to achieve a competitive advantage in firms – case studies from the slow fashion movement

Summary

“The fashion industry is an ever-changing fast-paced industry valued at US$2.4 trillion in 2016. A ‘slow fashion’ business model has developed within the fashion industry, where firms move away from the fast fashion business model that increases value for shareholders to a business model that has a greater purpose for society and environment by creating mindful, timeless, long-lasting and quality clothes. Environmentally-oriented anti-consumption – the selective reduction, rejection and avoidance of products – links to this movement. The study explores what role firm anti-consumption values and beliefs play in firm operations. A multiple case study approach was chosen, covering 47 slow fashion companies globally. The thesis develops new understanding to the anti-consumption and dynamic capabilities literatures on how anti-consumption is a driver to achieve a competitive advantage.”

The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.