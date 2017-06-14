The Truth is in the Stars: a live panel discussion webcast





There’s no question that Star Trek has captured the imaginations of generations. Since its release in 1966, the narrative’s optimistic and inclusive vision for the future of humanity has influenced popular culture, innovation and creativity. But do we really have the capacity to live up to the ambitious Star Trek way of life?



On June 14, the Perimeter Institute in Ontario, Canada, will host a special screening of The Truth is in the Stars, a feature documentary that explores that very question. A live panel discussion will follow the screening to discuss the influence of Star Trek on science, the role of creativity in research and the challenges of communicating science in accessible ways.

Panelists include Perimeter staff Neil Turok and Avery Broderick, rocket scientist Natalie Panek and The Truth is in the Stars director Craig Thompson.

For those unable to attend the event, there will be a free webcast of the panel discussion on the Perimeter Institute website this Wednesday 14 June at 8:30pm ET. For those tuning in from around the globe, that’s Thursday 15 June at 10:30am AEST or 12:30am GMT.

There's no need to worry if you can't make the live stream. The panel discussion will be recorded and available for playback on the Perimeter Institute YouTube page.

