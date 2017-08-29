  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • hide announcement 20% off all Cosmos print and web subscriptions, enter the coupon code DAD20 at checkout – Shop now
    Blog Society 29 August 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Stunning jade icebergs leave Antarctic expeditioners in awe

    Uncommon conditions have aligned at Australia's Mawson Base as expeditioners observe incredible jade green icebergs.

    A breataking jade iceberg photographed near Mawson Base, Australian Antarctic Territory.
    Auscape / UIG / Getty Images

    Australian Antarctic expeditioners at Mawson Base have caught a rare glimpse of stunning emerald green hues in the Australian Antarctic Territory. A break from the boundless landscape of glacial blues and snow white, these jade green icebergs are an amazing phenomenon that are only formed when conditions are just right.

    An enormous jade berg forms the backdrop for this inquisitive emperor penguin
    Benny Bogusz / Australian Antarctic Division
    While more familiar blue bergs are formed as frozen fresh water from thousands of years of snowfall breaks off from the plateau, much more specific conditions are required to result in these shades of green. They occur when sea water with mineral and organic content freezes to the base of ice shelves and breaks off to form icebergs of desalinated seawater. The emerald hues are a result of marine-derived organic matter that is present in the ice.

    Check out more images of the jade bergs from Mawson Base here.


    Explore #Antarctica #iceberg
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Sarah Condie is a freelance writer based in Melbourne.
    Recommended for you
    Awed by a magnetar

    Astrophysicists detect one of the brightest and most enigmatic objects in the Universe.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles