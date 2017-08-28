STARportal making STEM more accessible for Australian students

Engineers Australia, together with The Office of the Chief Scientist, launched a new searchable database of STEM activities for Australian students last week.

The STARportal initiative is designed to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities in an accessible way. It is Australia’s first platform that is dedicated to connecting students, parents and teachers with events in their local community, as well as online activities.

Australia’s Chief Scientists and former publisher of Cosmos, Dr Alan Finkel, believes the database will give families and teachers invaluable access to the world of science outside the classroom.

“STARportal aims to spark the curiosity of students are encourage deeper engagement with skills that are so vital to give humans a competitive edge in a technology driven world”.

STARportal can be found at www.starportal.edu.au



