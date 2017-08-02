Special event: Join the debate on GMOs in our society

Catch an exclusive screening of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s new documentary, Food Evolution, this Thursday 3 August in the lead up to National Science Week. Presented by Agriculture Victoria Research, the screening will be followed by a discussion with Dr Alison Van Enennaam, one of the experts featured in the film.

The feature documentary explores the science and emotion surrounding biotechnology and food. Following experts around the world, it takes viewers on a journey to delve further into the debate on GMOs, food and their place in our society. You can read more about Food Evolution and watch the trailer here.

The screening will be held at Cinema Nova in Carlton, Melbourne. Tickets are free, but places are limited so make a booking to ensure your seat at this unmissable event.



