Special event: Influential women in STEMM

You’re invited to celebrate and learn from influential women in science at The Influencers - Women in STEMM event this Thursday November 16.

The event will feature panel discussions with a diverse group of female scientists, researchers, innovators and entrepreneurs who will share their stories, challenges they’ve faced and the opportunities available to women working in science today.

The Influencers is also an opportunity to hear about Homeward Bound, a 12 month global leadership program that aims to improve the visibility and capabilities of women in STEMM. All proceeds from the night will go toward a 22-day all female expedition to Antarctica in February 2018 - the culmination of the Homeward Bound program.

Guest speakers on the panel include Nicole Fetchet, a Homeward Bound participant, industrial chemist and Science Communicator with the Question Smart Skills Initiative; Michelle Gallagher, a veteran of the Australian life sciences and health sector; and Dr Clare Fedele, a senior postdoctoral researcher at Peter Mac.

The event will be held at One Roof Co-Working in Melbourne on November 16, 6 - 8:30pm. Purchase your ticket now to support these women and be inspired by their stories.



