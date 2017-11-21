  • Latest
    Blog Society 21 November 2017
    1 minute read 
    Special event: Cartoons for climate change

    Join cartoonist Stuart McMillan at the ANU Climate Café on November 27 to discuss the role of comics in the climate change debate.

    Stuart McMillan

    Join cartoonist Stuart McMillan at Australian National University on November 27 to discuss the role of cartoons in the climate change debate.

    A crowd-funded Canberra based cartoonist, McMillan will lead a discussion on how real life events can form the basis on non-fiction comics. He will help us find analogies to talk about real climate issues without actually mentioning the subject - the tricky art of cartooning - and ponder other approaches that can be used to communicate about climate change without challenging people’s underlying values.

    Research shows that directly confronting people’s beliefs actually has a tendency to reinforce them. Stuart’s work transcends the facts and encourages readers to think about the relevance of historical events in a less direct way.

    Climate Café: Can cartoons transform our attitudes to climate change? will be held at ANU on November 27 at 12:15pm. More details about the event and free tickets are available online. Don't miss it.

    Sarah Condie is a freelance writer based in Melbourne.
