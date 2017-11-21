Special event: Cartoons for climate change
Join cartoonist Stuart McMillan at the ANU Climate Café on November 27 to discuss the role of comics in the climate change debate.
A crowd-funded Canberra based cartoonist, McMillan will lead a discussion on how real life events can form the basis on non-fiction comics. He will help us find analogies to talk about real climate issues without actually mentioning the subject - the tricky art of cartooning - and ponder other approaches that can be used to communicate about climate change without challenging people’s underlying values.
Research shows that directly confronting people’s beliefs actually has a tendency to reinforce them. Stuart’s work transcends the facts and encourages readers to think about the relevance of historical events in a less direct way.
Climate Café: Can cartoons transform our attitudes to climate change? will be held at ANU on November 27 at 12:15pm. More details about the event and free tickets are available online. Don't miss it.