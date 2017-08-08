Special event: Blood, taboo and self identity
The University of Melbourne presents a special event for National Science Week that isn't for the faint hearted.
As part of National Science Week, The University of Melbourne is calling for the curious and the brave to take part in their part-exhibition part-experiment exploring the alluring mystery of blood. You’re invited to go on a journey of discovery, taboo and self identity as art and science collide to provide insight into the wonder of this life giving biological fluid.
Blood: Attract & Repel is a free event running at The University of Melbourne from Tuesday 25 July to Thursday October 5 2017. For more information about this special event, or to find other National Science Week events near you, visit their website.
