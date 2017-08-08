Special event: Blood, taboo and self identity

As part of National Science Week, The University of Melbourne is calling for the curious and the brave to take part in their part-exhibition part-experiment exploring the alluring mystery of blood. You’re invited to go on a journey of discovery, taboo and self identity as art and science collide to provide insight into the wonder of this life giving biological fluid.

Blood: Attract & Repel is a free event running at The University of Melbourne from Tuesday 25 July to Thursday October 5 2017. For more information about this special event, or to find other National Science Week events near you, visit their website.