SCINEMA: Australia's international science film festival

The world’s best scientists, filmmakers and artists are about to come together again for the southern hemisphere’s largest science film festival.



SCINEMA, sponsored by BBC Earth, will present a showcase of features, shorts, documentaries, animated and experimental films that celebrate our world and how it works. The program features a range of expertly crafted films that explore science in new and engaging ways, exploring its place in our lives and in our imaginations.

Award-winning films are being shown on the big screen across the country, with festival locations at Palace Cinemas in all major Australian cities during June, 2017. With leading female filmmakers in the spotlight for the 14th annual event, you don't want to miss this years' event. Click here to find out what’s showing near you.



