  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Blog Society 22 May 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    SCINEMA: Australia's international science film festival

    The 14th annual SCINEMA Festival is coming to a big screen near you this June, writes Sarah Condie

    The 14th annual Science Film Festival will be held Australia-wide during June, 2017
    SCINEMA Festival

    The world’s best scientists, filmmakers and artists are about to come together again for the southern hemisphere’s largest science film festival.

    SCINEMA, sponsored by BBC Earth, will present a showcase of features, shorts, documentaries, animated and experimental films that celebrate our world and how it works. The program features a range of expertly crafted films that explore science in new and engaging ways, exploring its place in our lives and in our imaginations.

    Award-winning films are being shown on the big screen across the country, with festival locations at Palace Cinemas in all major Australian cities during June, 2017. With leading female filmmakers in the spotlight for the 14th annual event, you don't want to miss this years' event. Click here to find out what’s showing near you.


    Explore #Film festival #Event
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Sarah Condie is a freelance writer based in Melbourne.
    Recommended for you
    Film: Her

    Drew Turney reviews a movie that asks the question: can we love machines too much?

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles