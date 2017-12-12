Science pathways for Indigenous students

The University of Melbourne, Australia, has announced a pioneering science mentorship program for Indigenous students.



The approach of the program, called the Indigenous Science Students Pathway, will be three-pronged. It will work to support students at every level from high school through to the workforce to ensure educational equality.

The contribution will boost existing initiatives, such as the Residential Indigenous Student Experience, encouraging year 9 and 10 students to pursue and persevere with science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects.

The money will also be used to support university students through the four-year Bachelor of Science program — geared uniquely towards Indigenous students and provide them with added support to help bridge any knowledge gaps.

Finally, it will provide much needed scholarships to help Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students enrolled in undergraduate and PhD studies and connect them with industry mentors.

The program is funded by a $600,000 gift from Agilent Technologies Foundation.