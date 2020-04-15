Pandemic insomnia, flawed modelling and immunity passports

THE NUMBERS

Cases confirmed worldwide by national authorities stand at 1,773,084 (76,498 of them reported in the preceding 24 hours). 111,652 deaths have been recorded (5702). (Source: WHO Situation Report 84; at 10:00 CET on Monday 13 April)



Johns Hopkins University’s Center of Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) reported (at 16:30 AET on Tuesday 14 April) 1,921,369 confirmed cases and 119,730 deaths.



Australia



At 06:00 AET on Tuesday 14 April

Nationwide, confirmed cases stand at 6366, a rise of 44 in 24 hours. 61 deaths have been recorded. More than 365,500 tests have been conducted.



ACT 103 cases (first case reported 12 March); NSW 2870 (25 January); NT 27 (20 March); Qld 987 (29 January); SA 431 (2 February); Tas 144 (2 March); Vic 1281 (25 January); WA 523(21 February).



“I think we shouldn’t forget about the mental health aspects of isolation,” said Australian National University infectious disease epidemiologist Meru Sheel, in an interview with Cosmos two weeks ago. “We know people who were isolated for SARS had severe Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for a very long time. And that was a much smaller proportion of the world’s population.”



With research now appearing into the psychological impact of COVID-19, Sheel’s words are eerily prescient.



Just published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, a study of frontline Chinese medical staff during the frightening early stage of the coronavirus outbreak, in late January and early February, found that more than a third suffered from insomnia. Health care workers in this sleeplessness cohort recorded much higher levels of anxiety and depression.



The study’s authors note that the prevalence of insomnia is consistent with previous research into the psychological effects of the 2002 outbreak of SARS, a related coronavirus: 37% of nurses who worked with SARS patients experienced insomnia.



What about drugs that can be used for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2? An article just published online by the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) neatly summarises the current position in its observations: “No proven effective therapies for this virus currently exist.”

Statisticians from the University of Sydney, Northwestern University (US) and the University of Texas have investigated the predictive performance of the COVID-19 model developed by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), based in Washington state, which provides forecasts for ventilator use and hospital beds in the US.

The researchers have found that the IHME model substantially underestimates the uncertainty associated with COVID-19 deaths.

Over 70% of US states had death rates that were inconsistent with IHME predictions. Researchers say improved predictive modelling is needed for the adequate provision of ventilators, personal protective equipment and medical staff.



Their prepublication findings are on the server arXiv.



The IHME model, which provides state-by-state forecasts across the US, has been circulated widely by the media and on social media, and has informed policy decisions at the highest levels. It was cited at a White House press conference on 31 March.



Surely all this lockdown-induced internet use is going to break the world wide web. Apparently not – in fact it might be doing the internet a favour.



Which doesn’t really explain the glacial pace at which web pages seem to be loading at our place, but we’re willing to concede that our perceptions and expectations have changed over the past few weeks.

As we all drift in and out of the fog of social-distancing distress, thoughts inevitably turn to the notion that, surely, it’d be easier just to get the darn virus, recover, and move on with life as we knew it. Sorry, no: there are a bunch of good reasons why it’s a little early to be entertaining ideas about so-called immunity passports.

Speaking of immunity in Australia, “National and targeted sero-surveys of population immunity to SARS-COV2 to inform clinical and public health responses” is Project 1 (of nine) to benefit from an additional $2 million in funding to the Australian Partnership for Preparedness Research on Infectious Disease Emergencies (APPRISE). The money, from the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), brings to $4.6 million the urgent funding for coronavirus research that APPRISE has attracted.