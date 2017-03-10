Nominations open for PM's Prizes for Science

Last year’s recipient of the $250,000 Prime Minister’s Prize for Innovation, Professor Michael Aitken, developed services that help make global stock markets fairer and more efficient. Science In Public

Nominations for Australia’s prestigious Prime Minister’s Prizes for Science are open today. Now in their 17th year, the prizes celebrate the achievements and successes of Australian scientists, teachers and innovators in Australia and abroad.

There are seven prize categories that recognise the best and brightest among early to mid-career scientists and innovators, to outstanding researchers who change our lives for the better and help industry thrive in a changing world.

The prizes also pay tribute to the teachers at primary and secondary schools who nature the scientists of the future.

The prizes total $750,000, made up of the $250,000 Prime Minister’s Prize for Innovation; the $250,000 Prime Minister’s Prize for Science; the Prime Minister’s Prize for Excellence in Science Teaching in Secondary Schools and a similar one for primary schools; Frank Fenner Prize for Life Scientist of the Year; the Malcolm McIntosh Prize for Physical Scientist of the Year and the Prize for New Innovators, each worth $50,000.

For for further information, or to make a nomination, visit the website at www.business.gov.au/scienceprizes

Cosmos magazine is proud to be. Media partner of the 2017 Prime Minister’s Prizes for science.