National Energy Guarantee under the spotlight

The Australian National University (ANU) Energy Change Institute is holding a special discussion led by Clare Savage, deputy chair of the Energy Security Board, in Canberra on April 10 at 4pm local time.



The free public event will be held in the Finkel Lecture Theatre at the John Curtin School of Medical Research, on the ANU campus.

People attending will have the opportunity to hear from Savage ahead of the National Energy Guarantee (NEG) decision, which will be announced at the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Energy Ministers' meeting on April 20.

The Australian government is acting under the counsel of the Chief Scientist, Alan Finkel, together with advice provided by the independent Energy Security Board, to enact the NEG.

The government says the plan will tackle the three-headed energy problem — reduced affordability, issues with reliability, and pressure to reduce greenhouse emissions — and build a sound and sustainable policy which takes into account changing energy needs, times and climate change.

The COAG Energy Ministers’ Council has played an important role in bringing energy reforms to fruition, by enabling collaboration and communication between the various states, territories and New Zealand.



The event will begin with a keynote address by Savage, followed by presentations from thought leaders in the field, including Frank Jotzo, from the Crawford School of Public Policy at the ANU, and John Soderbaum, from the independent consultancy firm ACIL Allen Consulting.



An audience Q&A will follow, with a chance to network over drinks . Register for the event here.