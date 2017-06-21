Meet the author: Anna Krien in conversation

Anna Krien is on the front line of Australia’s climate wars. From the Great Barrier Reef to the Coalition party room, she’s spoken with coal workers, scientists, lobbyists and activists. In her new book, Quarterly Essay 66, The Long Goodbye: Coal, Coral and Australia’s Climate Deadlock, Krien discusses the psychology and politics of a warming world.

Presented by ANU and The Canberra Times, Anna Krien will be discussing her new book in conversation with Earth System Scientist Professor Will Steffen this Wednesday, 21 June. Professor Steffen will lend his expertise in the incorporation of human processes in Earth System modelling and analysis to make this discussion a thought provoking, challenging and interesting one.

With book signings before and after the conversation, this event isn't one to miss. For more information or to register, please visit the event page here.




