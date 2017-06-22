Understanding CRISPR at 5 different levels of complexity









The pages of Cosmos are full of complex scientific theories and technology made accessible to both the layperson and the industry professional. But could you put these theories into language even a 7-year-old could understand?



In this video series by WIRED, expert scientists are challenged to explain concepts to five different people; a 7-year-old, a 14-year-old, a college student, a graduate student and an industry expert. The conversations that ensue are as entertaining as they are educational. Starting from the bottom, you'll be surprised at much you learn by the time you reach the top.

Check out the latest episode above to learn a thing or two about CRISPR, a new area of biomedical science.



