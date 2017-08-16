Join Cassini's end of mission celebration with CSIRO

Love science, space and social media? CSIRO are offering you the opportunity of a lifetime.

To celebrate the end of Cassini’s epic 20 year odyssey, 30 people are being given a golden ticket to attend the Canberra Deep Space Communication Centre as the spacecraft completes its final orbit and plummets into the atmosphere of Saturn.

The Deep Space Communication Complex will be the final radio contact with Cassini on September 15 as the mission concludes, and CSIRO want social media superstars to join the celebration. The only requirements to enter are that you love science, and use social media to engage specific audiences. Winners will witness this incredible moment in space exploration history first hand and share it as widely as possible through social media. They might even end up on NASA TV!

To throw your hat in the ring for this incredible opportunity, fill in the entry form here. Entries are assessed on a case-by-case basis. Good luck!