Impact7: Celebrating innovation

Be the first to hear about Australia’s most exciting innovations at this years’ Impact7 conference. Organised in partnership with CSIRO, the event will bring together presenters from around the nation to showcase how science is helping to unlock a better future.

From food security and clean energy to health and wellbeing, researchers will showcase innovations that are helping to tackle 7 major challenges facing our world.

With Australia’s most exciting science on display, this is an unmissable opportunity. Attendees will have the chance to make meaningful connections with some of the industry’s leading and emerging scientists while hearing about research that could transform the way we think, work and live.

Impact7 is being held in Melbourne this Tuesday, August 1. Register now to ensure your place at this exciting event.



