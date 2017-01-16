  • Latest
    Watch the human population skyrocket in 200 years

    For millennia, the population of the Earth trundled along at a pretty even rate. But then came the Industrial Revolution ...


    It took 200,000 years for the human population     to reach a billion – and only 200 years to reach seven billion.

    But growth has slowed as women have fewer babies on average. So when will our global population peak?

    Check out the American Museum of Natural History's animation above which chronicles human population over time. See the slight downward blip, thanks to the bubonic plague, and growth accelerate during the Industrial Revolution.

