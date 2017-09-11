Houston We Have a Podcast: Behind the scenes at NASA

Ever wondered what it’s really like to live and work in space? The NASA Johnson Space Centre brings listeners the more human side of space exploration with their official podcast, Houston, We Have a Podcast.

Each episode brings a different topic, interspersed with day to day tidbits of what it’s really like to be an astronaut or to work at NASA. The podcast grants listeners a behind the scenes pass to hear some of America’s brightest minds discuss fascinating topics and moments that have never been heard before. From astronaut training and working on scientific experiments, to what it feels like to live in space and re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere - nothing is off limits.

The latest episode features Glenn Lutz and John Connolly, exploration experts at NASA, discussing human exploration of the solar system with the band Styx. Tune in now on iTunes to explore the many challenges of sending humans into deep space.



