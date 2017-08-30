  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • hide announcement 20% off all Cosmos print and web subscriptions, enter the coupon code DAD20 at checkout – Shop now
    Blog Society 30 August 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Free public seminar: AMRI documents Indigenous history

    The next instalment of the AMRI seminar series will be held this September 13th at the Australian Museum in Sydney.

    Indigenous art lit up the Sydney Opera House during Vivid Sydney, 2016
    Daniel Boud / NSW Government

    The Australian Museum Research Institute is closing the gap in documented indigenous history, and will be presenting their findings at the next instalment of the AMRI monthly seminar series.

    It has been widely believed, until recently, that Aboriginal people living in the costal areas of Sydney died or moved away in the few decades after the arrival of Europeans in 1788. At this seminar, Paul Irish from the MDCA Heritage and History Consultancy Firm with be discussing how his team uncovered the ongoing presence of Aboriginal people in coastal Sydney throughout the nineteenth century. Sydney’s La Perouse community has always maintained their local ancestry, and Irish will share their amazing story of adaption and survival.

    The AMRI seminar series consists of free monthly events showcasing current research, and is held at the Australian Museum in Sydney. This instalment will be held at 12:00pm on the 13th of September. Visit their website to find out more.

    Explore #Indigenous Australians #AMRI
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles