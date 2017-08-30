Free public seminar: AMRI documents Indigenous history

The Australian Museum Research Institute is closing the gap in documented indigenous history, and will be presenting their findings at the next instalment of the AMRI monthly seminar series.

It has been widely believed, until recently, that Aboriginal people living in the costal areas of Sydney died or moved away in the few decades after the arrival of Europeans in 1788. At this seminar, Paul Irish from the MDCA Heritage and History Consultancy Firm with be discussing how his team uncovered the ongoing presence of Aboriginal people in coastal Sydney throughout the nineteenth century. Sydney’s La Perouse community has always maintained their local ancestry, and Irish will share their amazing story of adaption and survival.

The AMRI seminar series consists of free monthly events showcasing current research, and is held at the Australian Museum in Sydney. This instalment will be held at 12:00pm on the 13th of September. Visit their website to find out more.