Entries open for the Sax Institute’s Research Action Awards

Early career researchers are being encouraged to enter the Sax Institute’s highly regarded Research Action Awards, celebrating essential roles in health research. The institute, based in the Australian state of New South Wales, is a non-profit organisation that fosters action and investment in science.

Recognising individuals whose research has made a significant real-world impact on health policy, programs or service delivery within Australia and internationally, the awards will be presented on 28 November.

Last year’s winners worked in areas as diverse as alcohol-related violence and supporting people to gain driver licences, while earlier winners worked on maternal and reproductive health, vaccine safety and regulation of commercial sunbeds.

To enter, researchers have to be from one of 39 member research institutes around Australia, and have fewer than 15 years of postdoctoral experience. Winners receive a $5000 prize.

Entries close 10 September, and all the necessary details can be found here.