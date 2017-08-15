CSU's new course teaches student engineers to change the world









Charles Sturt University is changing the game for students with their brand new engineering degree. Chosen by MIT as one of the four most innovative courses in the world, CSU Engineering gives students the chance to work in the real world as they achieve their qualification – while also earning up to $100,000.

The team have done away with exams and lectures, opting to focus on shorter topics, hands on projects and internships. The result? Business-savvy graduates who are ready to keep up with the fast paced nature of the engineering industry today.

CSU Engineering is unique not only in its course structure, but in the way it allows students to actually earn money while they study. Those enrolled are required to complete paid industry work experience throughout the course of the degree, with students earning an average of $100,000.

CSU Engineering students will also have access to state of the art, award winning facilities that were designed and built to fit seamlessly with the curriculum. As a member of a small, close-knit cohort with dedicated teachers, students are able to independently direct their learning according to their interests and passions. The CSU team hopes that this will produce graduates that are ready for the workforce and passionate about changing the world.

The new program is an exciting development in Engineering education in Australia, with nothing else quite like it at any other university.




