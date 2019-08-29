Cosmos article wins Eureka Prize

Michael Lucy has received one of Australia’s most prestigious science awards.



Journalist Michael Lucy has won the 2019 Finkel Foundation Eureka Prize for Long-Form Science Journalism for the article “ Ending the Age of Plastic ”, which appeared inon 18 September 2018.

The article traces the origin of the world’s growing plastic pollution crisis, exploring the potential scientific, technological and social solutions to a growing juggernaut.



Lucy is a former features editor and later contributor to Cosmos, who now works as a senior editor at Melbourne-based Science in Public.



"It's a great honour to win this prize, but it's even better to see long-form science journalism getting the recognition it deserves," he says.



"Like many other problems the world faces, plastic pollution is a complex issue and it's hard to do it justice in quick news items.



“Thanks to Cosmos for its commitment to this kind of in-depth reporting, and the Australian Museum and the Finkel Foundation for supporting it through this Eureka Prize."



The other article nominated in this category – “Power Shift” by Wilson da Silva – also appeared in Cosmos.



It discusses how a revolution in large-scale energy storage now under way will likely transform Australia’s energy grid, enabling the expansion of renewables on a mass scale.



Da Silva is a former editor-in-chief of Cosmos.



The Australian Museum Eureka Prizes are Australia’s most prestigious science awards. This year 50 entries were shortlisted for 17 awards.



Michael Lucy has received one of Australia’s most prestigious science awards.