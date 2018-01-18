Citizen scientists head to Adelaide

Australia’s chief scientist, Alan Finkel, who will launch the 2018 Australian Citizen Science Conference next month. Cosmos Magazine Australia’s chief scientist, Alan Finkel, will launch the 2018 Australian Citizen Science Conference, which takes place in the South Australian capital of Adelaide from February 7 to 9.

This year’s congregation will bring together leading scientists, governing bodies and enthusiasts to highlight the best of what citizen science has to offer, and will provide an update on the achievements of projects from Australia and the world over.

Keynote speakers include Caren Cooper and Amy Robinson Sterling. Cooper is from North Carolina State University in the US, has a keen interest in bird mapping, and has helped conceptualise citizen science projects at Cornell University. Sterling is the Executive Director of EyeWire, a game which crowdsources neural maps, and is an advocate for public innovation.

The event is organised by the Australian Citizen Science Association (ACSA), with sponsorship from the federal government and private entities. ACSA is an organisation that aims to infuse enthusiasm and appreciation for science by involving the everyday citizen in a myriad of hands-on projects, ranging from wildlife tracking to biological weed control.

