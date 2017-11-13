  • Latest
    Blog Society 13 November 2017
    1 minute read 
    Calling citizen scientists for Australia’s first national frog count

    The Australian Museum has launched FrogID, an app designed to help save Australia’s frog population from extinction.

    A Javan gliding tree frog photographed in Australia
    kuritafsheen / Getty Images

    The Australian Museum launched FrogID last week, a new online platform that employs the help of citizen scientists to save Australia’s frogs - one of the most threatened groups of animals on earth.

    As part of their scientific rescue mission, the Australian Museum is asking anyone and everyone to get involved by recording and uploading frog calls to the FrogID smartphone application.

    It is hoped that the data collected will help researchers map frog species across Australia and discover the areas where frogs are most at risk of habitat loss, disease and climate change.

    To get involved, visit the FrogID website and download the app. You can also connect with the mission on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

    Sarah Condie is a freelance writer based in Melbourne.
