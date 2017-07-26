Australia's marine science agency names new CEO

The Australian Institute of Marine Science has named Dr Paul Hardisty their new Chief Executive Officer, due to start work this Monday 24 July.

New AIMS CEO Dr Paul Hardisty Australian Institute of Marine Science

The appointment of Dr Hardisty, an internationally respected environmental engineer with global experience in research leadership, demonstrates the Australian Government’s commitment to innovation and business development in the sector. Dr Hardisty has experience in both the private and public sectors, leaving his most recent role as a member of CSIRO’s Executive Management Committee for the top job at AIMS.

The Chairman of AIMS Council, The Honourable Penelope Wesley AC, commends Dr Hardisty’s extensive work in marine and coastal environments and on marine research projects. His extensive industry knowledge will be a great asset to AIMS as they strive to make stronger connections between government research agencies and industry in the future.

Dr Hardisty succeeds Mr John Gunn who has held the position of AIMS CEO since November, 2011.