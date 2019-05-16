Australia’s biggest science film festival kicks off

The southern hemisphere’s biggest science themed film festival, SCINEMA, kicks off in Australia on Tuesday May 28.

The festival, which will run until Thursday June 13, showcases the best of science features, shorts, documentaries, animated and experimental films from around the world.



The 2019 program covers a breadth of science topics from medicine to skateboarding.



This year’s winner of Best Film is The Face of a Stranger, directed by Geneviève Turcotte. The film follows the journey of Maurice Desjardins who lost half his face in a hunting accident. After hearing about his case, a young surgeon teams up with him in an against-the-odds quest to help him rebuild his face and his life.



The winner of the Technical Merit award is a frightening documentary called 700 Sharks, directed by Luc Marescot, which documents an experiment that combines five experienced underwater scientists and a very large mob of hungry predators.



At the other end of the emotional scale is the delightful documentary Jeremy the Lefty Snail and Other Asymmetrical Animals, a British documentary exploring strange chirality in several species.



SCINEMA is presented by Australia’s Science Channel, part of The Royal Institution of Australia (the publisher of Cosmos) and supported by major sponsor BBC Earth.

Premiere screenings will occur at 14 major locations across Australia, and the full program is available on the SCINEMA website.



