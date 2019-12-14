This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • News Society 14 December 2019
    1 minute read 
    What you might have missed

    The process of Earth's oxygenation, the growing number of Near-Earth asteroids and a bio-inspired gel – here are some highlights from a week in science. 

    A panorama of the world's oldest hunting scene discovered inside a cave in Sulawesi, Indonesia. Read the full story here

    ADAM BRUMM, RATNO SARDI, ADHI AGUS OKTAVIANA

    Here's a snapshot of a few stories we particularly enjoyed. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.


    Was Earth’s oxygenation a gradual process?

    Earth’s oxygen comes from plants and other photosynthetic organisms. Scientists have long known that. But an enormous puzzle has been why, over the course of two billion years, the amount of oxygen in the atmosphere appears to have risen in a series of three large steps, separated by long plateaus.

    Read the full story here.


    Structured for strength

    Ever looked at your hair and studied its split ends, fretting over the apparent damage? A new study suggests that those split ends actually allow your hair to endure greater tension before it breaks.

    Read the full story here.


    The Bunny Identity

    Scientists may just have come up with a plot device for the next instalment of the Bourne movie franchise, in the form of a plastic bunny and a rather innocuous-looking pair of spectacles.

    Read the full story here.


    Near-Earth asteroid numbers grow in record year

    People using telescopes to stare at the night sky on December 20 or 26 might see a distant light traversing the heavens, but proclaiming it as a harbinger of a New Testament rerun would be unwise.

    Read the full story here.


    Bio-inspired gel is tough when it counts

    Japanese researchers have developed a gel that goes hard when exposed to heat then softens again when cooled.

    Read the full story here.


    Timber travelled in Roman times

    Analysis of unusually well-preserved oak boards found in the centre of Rome has revealed they were sourced from as far as 1700 kilometres away.

    Read the full story here.


    And here's our image of the week

    Jeffrey Jolly, OIST

    Japanese and Australian scientists have identified this new species of bobtail squid in the waters around Japan’s Okinawa islands.

    Read the full story here.

    To view all this week's featured images, click here.

    Cosmos editorial team.
