What you might have missed

Here's a snapshot of a few stories we particularly enjoyed. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.





Scientists record a blue whale’s heartbeat



Scientists have recorded the heart rate of a blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus) in the wild and found considerable extremes in how fast it beats.

Read the full story here.





Did bad luck kill the Neanderthals?

A new study, published in the journal PLoS ONE, suggests that simple fluctuations in the make-up of the population – and a dose of bad luck – were probably enough to push Neanderthals over the edge.

Read the full story here.





Just how well could you design a baby?

Not everyone wants to raise the lovechild of Albert Einstein and Arnold Schwarzenegger but, like it or not, designer babies are inching their way into the global marketplace.

Read the full story here.





Need energy? Just bounce the ball

The accelerated development of the internet of things (IoT) and big data over recent decades has seen huge change to a range of things in everything from homes to healthcare, security, environmental monitoring, and communication. But one of the most influential – and in many cases quite a bit more visible – applications of big data is to sports.

Read the full story here.





Fibre-optic cables: the new seismic sensors

Crisscrossing the seafloor is an extensive web of optical-fibre telecommunication cables used for internet, television, and telephony. But it’s the capacity of these cables for sensing Earth’s tectonic plates that has researchers interested.



Read the full story here.





Dance that’s really (fluid) dynamic

Being told you dance like a scientist may not be an insult. At the University of Michigan in the US, fluid mechanics professor Jesse Capecelatro and choreographer Veronica Stanich have teamed up to create Kármán Vortex Street, a dance improvisation guided by physics properties.

Read the full story here.





And here's our image of the week

N ROBIN, C D'HAESE AND P BARDEN

How did tiny crawling soil dwellers get around during the early Miocene? If this snapshot in amber from the Dominican Republic is anything to go by, they hitchhiked.

Read the full story here.

To view all this week's featured images, click here.