What you might have missed
Scientists record a blue whale's heartbeat, a dose of bad luck for Neanderthals and a collaboration of physics and dance – here are some highlights from a week in science.
Here's a snapshot of a few stories we particularly enjoyed. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.
Scientists record a blue whale’s heartbeat
Scientists have recorded the heart rate of a blue whale (Balaenoptera musculus) in the wild and found considerable extremes in how fast it beats.
Did bad luck kill the Neanderthals?
A new study, published in the journal PLoS ONE, suggests that simple fluctuations in the make-up of the population – and a dose of bad luck – were probably enough to push Neanderthals over the edge.
Just how well could you design a baby?
Not everyone wants to raise the lovechild of Albert Einstein and Arnold Schwarzenegger but, like it or not, designer babies are inching their way into the global marketplace.
Need energy? Just bounce the ball
The accelerated development of the internet of things (IoT) and big data over recent decades has seen huge change to a range of things in everything from homes to healthcare, security, environmental monitoring, and communication. But one of the most influential – and in many cases quite a bit more visible – applications of big data is to sports.
Fibre-optic cables: the new seismic sensors
Dance that’s really (fluid) dynamic
Being told you dance like a scientist may not be an insult. At the University of Michigan in the US, fluid mechanics professor Jesse Capecelatro and choreographer Veronica Stanich have teamed up to create Kármán Vortex Street, a dance improvisation guided by physics properties.
And here's our image of the week
How did tiny crawling soil dwellers get around during the early Miocene? If this snapshot in amber from the Dominican Republic is anything to go by, they hitchhiked.
