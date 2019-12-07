What you might have missed

Here's a snapshot of a few stories we particularly enjoyed. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.





First results from close to the Sun

The first results from NASA’s sun-diving Parker Solar Probe are in, and already they are revealing the Sun’s outer atmosphere to be even more complex than scientists had previously thought.

Read the full story here.





Artificial neurons behave like real ones

Researchers have found a way to create silicon chips that are much smaller than a fingertip but reproduce the electrical behaviour of biological neurons.

Read the full story here.





Plague pandemic was pretty paltry

The Justinianic Plague, which swept across Europe between 570 and 750 CE, might not have been such a big deal after all, a multidisciplinary investigation has revealed.



Read the full story here.





How the Greenland ice sheet is fracturing

Fissures caused by melting of the Greenland ice sheet are threatening its stability, and now drone footage has shown the resulting water drainage is occurring more quickly than previously thought.

Read the full story here.





Pavlov's plastic

Researchers have created robot, made from liquid crystal polymer networks (the base for most plastics) layered with a coat of dye that responds to heat. It converts energy into a bending motion, much like a human finger curls, thereby “walking” at roughly the speed of a snail.

Read the full story here.





Beetles may show the way to water

Scientists are studying desert beetles looking for clues to create better ways for people in dry climates to harvest moisture from fog.

Read the full story here.





And here's our image of the week

Animals and humans don't always see things the same way. JOLYON TROSCIANKO, UNIVERSITY OF EXETER

The image above shows a field of bluebells from the perspective of a bee (left) and human (right).

Read the full story here.

To view all this week's featured images, click here.