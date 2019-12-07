This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • News Society 07 December 2019
    1 minute read 
    What you might have missed

    First results from NASA’s sun-diving probe, artificial neurons that behave like real ones, and fractures in the Greenland ice sheet – here are some highlights from a week in science.  

    Dogs can distinguish familiar words, even when spoken by unfamiliar speakers. Read the full story here

    JETTA PRODUCTIONS/WALTER HODGES, VIA GETTY IMAGES

    Here's a snapshot of a few stories we particularly enjoyed. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.


    First results from close to the Sun

    The first results from NASA’s sun-diving Parker Solar Probe are in, and already they are revealing the Sun’s outer atmosphere to be even more complex than scientists had previously thought.

    Read the full story here.


    Artificial neurons behave like real ones

    Researchers have found a way to create silicon chips that are much smaller than a fingertip but reproduce the electrical behaviour of biological neurons.

    Read the full story here.


    Plague pandemic was pretty paltry

    The Justinianic Plague, which swept across Europe between 570 and 750 CE, might not have been such a big deal after all, a multidisciplinary investigation has revealed.

    Read the full story here.


    How the Greenland ice sheet is fracturing

    Fissures caused by melting of the Greenland ice sheet are threatening its stability, and now drone footage has shown the resulting water drainage is occurring more quickly than previously thought.

    Read the full story here.


    Pavlov's plastic

    Researchers have created robot, made from liquid crystal polymer networks (the base for most plastics) layered with a coat of dye that responds to heat. It converts energy into a bending motion, much like a human finger curls, thereby “walking” at roughly the speed of a snail.

    Read the full story here.


    Beetles may show the way to water

    Scientists are studying desert beetles looking for clues to create better ways for people in dry climates to harvest moisture from fog.

    Read the full story here.


    And here's our image of the week

    Animals and humans don't always see things the same way.

    JOLYON TROSCIANKO, UNIVERSITY OF EXETER

    The image above shows a field of bluebells from the perspective of a bee (left) and human (right).

    Read the full story here.

    To view all this week's featured images, click here.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
