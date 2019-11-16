What you might have missed

Here's a snapshot of a few stories we particularly enjoyed. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.





The tour guide in our brain

Researchers have uncovered a new class of brain cell that acts like the red pin on a Google map to tell you where you found things on past journeys.

Read the full story here.





The puzzle of a proton’s proportions

We are built of protons – there are around 10 octillion (1028) of them in the centre of the atoms that make up our bodies – but scientists are still not sure how big they are. Two recent experiments have given more cause for confusion.

Read the full story here.





Ancient enamel sheds light on extinct giant ape

Scientists have extracted protein fragments from the enamel of a 1.9 million-year-old tooth – the oldest specimen yet to yield ancient proteins.

Read the full story here.





Astro assistance for cancer?

During spaceflight, astronauts experience similar physical stress as cancer patients undergoing treatments such as chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy.

Read the full story here.





Star Wars idea comes to life

Ah, unforgettable moments in sci-fi cinema. Luke Skywalker fiddles with something stuck on R2-D2’s er, body, and from a lens on R2’s er, head, erupts a 3D holograph of Princess Leia. Now, a team of researchers appear to have brought this cinematic trickery to life.

Read the full story here.





That’s unsinkable behaviour

US scientists have created a metallic structure they say is so water repellent it refuses to sink – even if damaged. When forced underwater, it just keeps bobbing back up.

Read the full story here.





And here's our image of the week

Amber piece showing the tumbling flower beetle Angimordella burmitina.

Image courtesy of Bo Wang.

In the case of this 99-million-year-old tumbling flower beetle (Angimordella burmitina), researchers suggest it provides important evidence of insect pollination of flowering plants.



Read the full story here.

To view all this week's featured images, click here.