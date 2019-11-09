What you might have missed

Here's a snapshot of a few stories we particularly enjoyed. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.





Light-loving polymer acts like a sunflower



US researchers have revealed a nanostructured polymer material that, formed into small, cylindrical, stem-like shapes, is able to follow a beam of light – much like sunflowers do.

Scientists declare a climate emergency

Two new reports, released just hours apart, paint a damning picture of our inability – in some cases unwillingness – to deal with the reality of climate change.

Voyager’s impact is 1 + 2

It has now been confirmed that on 5 November 2018, after a 41-year cruise through the Solar System, NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft punched through the boundary separating the Solar System from interstellar space.

The West won out when cousins stopped kissing

When the Church banned cousins marrying in the Middle Ages it may have led to some very unexpected results, from rising individualism to more generous blood donation, according to new research.

These birds form surprisingly complex societies

The gregarious, small-brained vulturine guineafowl (Acryllium vulturinum) forms complex, multi-level societies, according to new research.

How can you smell that?

Can humans smell the world around them even if they don’t have olfactory bulbs? That’s not a question that’s often asked, but the answer – a surprising “yes” – appears to provide more evidence of the brain’s amazing flexibility.

And here's our image of the week

NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt

Citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt created this enhanced-colour image of a jet stream on Jupiter using data from NASA's Juno spacecraft.

