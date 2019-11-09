This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    News Society 09 November 2019
    1 minute read 
    What you might have missed

    A new material inspired by sunflowers, scientists declare a climate emergency and birds that form complex societies – here are some highlights from a week in science. 

    The spirit of Cuba past was behind the Havana Syndrome, two scientists suggest. Read the full story here

    PIXELCHROME INC / GETTY IMAGES

    Here's a snapshot of a few stories we particularly enjoyed. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.


    Light-loving polymer acts like a sunflower

    US researchers have revealed a nanostructured polymer material that, formed into small, cylindrical, stem-like shapes, is able to follow a beam of light – much like sunflowers do.

    Read the full story here.


    Scientists declare a climate emergency

    Two new reports, released just hours apart, paint a damning picture of our inability – in some cases unwillingness – to deal with the reality of climate change.

    Read the full story here.


    Voyager’s impact is 1 + 2

    It has now been confirmed that on 5 November 2018, after a 41-year cruise through the Solar System, NASA’s Voyager 2 spacecraft punched through the boundary separating the Solar System from interstellar space.

    Read the full story here.


    The West won out when cousins stopped kissing

    When the Church banned cousins marrying in the Middle Ages it may have led to some very unexpected results, from rising individualism to more generous blood donation, according to new research.

    Read the full story here.


    These birds form surprisingly complex societies

    The gregarious, small-brained vulturine guineafowl (Acryllium vulturinum) forms complex, multi-level societies, according to new research.

    Read the full story here.


    How can you smell that?

    Can humans smell the world around them even if they don’t have olfactory bulbs? That’s not a question that’s often asked, but the answer – a surprising “yes” – appears to provide more evidence of the brain’s amazing flexibility.

    Read the full story here.


    And here's our image of the week

    NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt

    Citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt created this enhanced-colour image of a jet stream on Jupiter using data from NASA's Juno spacecraft.

    Read the full story here.

    To view all this week's featured images, click here.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
