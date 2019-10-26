This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • News Society 26 October 2019
    1 minute read 
    What you might have missed

    The first million years of life after the dinosaurs, gut bacteria’s link to fear and stress, and the really big book of plants – here are some highlights from a week in science. 

    Organic farming alone cannot provide for environmentally sustainable food production, research suggests. Read the full story here

    Here's a snapshot of a few stories we particularly enjoyed. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.


    How mammals inherited the Earth

    An analysis of extraordinary deposits in Colorado, published in the journal Science, tracks life in exquisite detail over the crucial first million years after the K-T extinction

    Read the full story here.


    Could gut bacteria help us deal with fear and stress?

    Scientists have discovered that resident bacteria of the intestine, collectively known as the gut microbiome, can influence the ability to overcome fear.

    Read the full story here.


    Mercury revealed as hidden driver in mass extinctions

    Researchers have discovered that it wasn’t just erupting volcanoes, massive amounts of carbon dioxide, oceans full of sulphuric acid, runaway global warming and a thinning ozone layer that caused the end-Triassic mass extinction 201 million years ago. It was also large quantities of lethal mercury causing plant life to mutate and die.

    Read the full story here.


    Mighty clever flyers

    A research team that describes its recent work as the “most complete exploration of fly landing manoeuvres' to date has learned that the common blue bottle fly (Calliphora vomitoria) is a much fancier flyer than we’d imagined.

    Read the full story here.


    The really big book of plants

    After nine years of work, an international consortium of scientists has released gene sequences for more than 1100 plant species.

    Read the full story here.

    Is this “one of the worst scientific scandals of all time”?

    In February of this year, a critical review in the Journal of Health Psychology prompted one of its editors to publish open letters calling for a formal investigation of one of the most influential and heavily cited psychologists of all time, the oft controversial Hans Eysenck.

    Read the full story here.


    And here's our image of the week:

    Fluorescent turtle embryo / Stereomicroscopy, Fluorescence / 5x (Objective Lens Magnification)

    Teresa Zgoda and Teresa Kugler, Campbell Hall, New York, US

    This stunning image of a fluorescent turtle embryo has won top spot in the 45th Annual Nikon Small World Competition. Read the full story here.

    To view all this week's featured images, click here.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
