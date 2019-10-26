What you might have missed

Here's a snapshot of a few stories we particularly enjoyed. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.





How mammals inherited the Earth



An analysis of extraordinary deposits in Colorado, published in the journal Science, tracks life in exquisite detail over the crucial first million years after the K-T extinction

Could gut bacteria help us deal with fear and stress?

Scientists have discovered that resident bacteria of the intestine, collectively known as the gut microbiome, can influence the ability to overcome fear.

Mercury revealed as hidden driver in mass extinctions

Researchers have discovered that it wasn’t just erupting volcanoes, massive amounts of carbon dioxide, oceans full of sulphuric acid, runaway global warming and a thinning ozone layer that caused the end-Triassic mass extinction 201 million years ago. It was also large quantities of lethal mercury causing plant life to mutate and die.

Mighty clever flyers

A research team that describes its recent work as the “most complete exploration of fly landing manoeuvres' to date has learned that the common blue bottle fly (Calliphora vomitoria) is a much fancier flyer than we’d imagined.

The really big book of plants

After nine years of work, an international consortium of scientists has released gene sequences for more than 1100 plant species.

Is this “one of the worst scientific scandals of all time”?

In February of this year, a critical review in the Journal of Health Psychology prompted one of its editors to publish open letters calling for a formal investigation of one of the most influential and heavily cited psychologists of all time, the oft controversial Hans Eysenck.

And here's our image of the week:



Fluorescent turtle embryo / Stereomicroscopy, Fluorescence / 5x (Objective Lens Magnification) Teresa Zgoda and Teresa Kugler, Campbell Hall, New York, US

This stunning image of a fluorescent turtle embryo has won top spot in the 45th Annual Nikon Small World Competition. Read the full story here.





