What you might have missed

Why are fossils more often male?

When you dig up an ancient bison leg, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the odds of it being a bull versus cow leg were roughly equal.

But you’d be wrong. Around 75% of bison fossils are male, according to a new study in Proceedings of the National Academies of Sciences.

Darwin’s finches continue to inform and confuse

Charles Darwin’s famous Galápagos finches are once again helping us to understand the natural world.

New research on these complex little birds demonstrates that our understanding of the genetic markers used to predict a species’ extinction is overly simplistic, a pressing problem at a time of unprecedented extinction rates around the globe.

Massive genome study reveals South Asia’s prehistory

A massive study of ancient and modern genomes stretching from Europe to Central and South Asia and spanning the last 8000 years paints a complex picture of prehistoric human migrations.

Fast-talking languages don’t convey more information

Some languages are rapid-fire and others more languid – but there is no difference in the speed at which information is shared, according to new research.

Finding a chimp in the crowd

British scientists have developed new artificial intelligence software that can recognise and track the faces of individual chimpanzees in the wild, potentially slashing the time conservationists and others now spent laboriously analysing video footage.

It’s red, even if we can’t say it

The unusual side effect of a stroke has given French neurologists a rare opportunity to study the interaction between language and thought.

A male patient identified only as RDS discovered that while he could identify something as red, blue, green, or any other chromatic hue, he could not name the object's colour.

And here's our image of the week

A fossilised trail of the animal Yilingia spiciformis, dating back 550 million years. Virginia Tech College of Science.

Is this one of the first trails ever made by an animal on the surface of the Earth?

