What you might have missed

Here's a snapshot of a few stories we particularly enjoyed. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.





Nature giveth, and humans taketh away

Nature has been supporting life on Earth for millennia. But human exploitation of her generous resources is wearing thin, and an interactive global map created by a large team of scientists from the US, Canada and Europe models where and how.

Read the full story here.





Rumbles, screams and dinks and donks: the sounds of Mars

Scientists listening to recordings made by NASA's Mars InSight lander have discovered a rich haul – although many of the sounds captured turn out to made by the machine itself.

Read the full story here.





Canine pals could be key to longevity

As most dog owners will attest, four-legged canine companions generate boundless love and joy through their playful antics and tail-wagging devotion.

Accordingly, much research finds they can improve mental health - and now, evidence for their tangible physical health benefits is growing.

Read the full story here.





Would you like some chemicals with that?

If anyone needs another good reason for choosing home-cooked food over restaurants or take-out, here it is: a study has found it lowers exposure to fluorinated chemicals commonly lurking in food packaging.

Read the full story here.





Traffic-light system can predict repeat earthquakes

Earthquake researchers believe they have found a “traffic-light” style warning system that can determine if a big earthquake is a prelude to an even larger event, or is itself the main shock.

Read the full story here.





More fuel for early Anthropocene

New research from the nation of Belize, Central America, has revealed that ancient Maya culture responded to population and environmental pressures by creating massive agricultural features in wetlands, potentially increasing atmospheric CO2 and methane through burning forests and farming.

Read the full story here.





And here's our image of the week

European Southern Observatory

The rather uninspired name of this jellyfish galaxy, ESO 137-001, belies this breathtaking image, created by composite data from several telescopes.

To view all this week's featured images, click here.