Even scientists jump to conclusions – and that’s a problem

“Fully rational man is a mythical hero,” wrote the late German economist Reinhard Selten, not long after he snared the 1994 Nobel Prize in Economics.

Selten was referring to the idea that when people make decisions they often forgo complex calculations in favour of “fast and frugal” mental shortcuts, sometimes called heuristics. And that can be a good thing.

Novices who predict Wimbledon winners by following the rule “choose the player whose name you recognise”, for instance, do as well as experts who weigh up all the stats on players’ form, seeding and so on.

Relying on heuristics, however, can also get us into trouble.

If media reports of a tennis player’s grand slam win were drowned out by, for example, a terrorism incident, we might not recall his or her name. And fear can be notoriously misplaced – think fear of flying.

Scientists, of course, are supposed to be immune to such cognitive shenanigans, operating in a space of mental clarity that eschews the allure of “quick and dirty” shortcuts in favour of objective statistics. Recommended New evidence shows Stanford Prison Experiment conclusions “untenable” Social Sciences

Sadly, this is not the case for a surprising number of scientists, according to a new study published in the journal eNeuro and authored by Ray Dingledine, from the Department of Pharmacology at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, US.

Dingledine decided to repeat some experiments that were run more than 40 years ago by legendary psychologists Amos Tversky and Daniel Kahneman. The experiments pose questions that ingeniously pit our tendency to draw instinctive conclusions against the cold steel of statistical reasoning.

Consider the following possible gender sequences of babies born at a hospital, where “B” stands for boy, and “G” for girl: BBBBGGGG; GGGGGGGG; BGBBGBGB. Do these sequences seem equally likely?

Eight girls in a row seems, at first glance, a bit of a stretch. Statistics, however, tell us that the probability of either gender is 0.5 and, therefore, that the probability of each sequence is 0.5 to the power of 8. Do the math and each birth sequence has the equally tiny probability of 0.004, that is, 0.4% or 4 in 1000.

The original participants were undergraduates who were relative statistical novices. Dingledine, instead, had a range of experienced researchers take the tests, including faculty members and postdocs.

The results were not encouraging.

Dingledine found more than half of respondents thought the sequences were not equally likely. Many backed that up with written comments that eight girls in a row was “extremely unlikely”.

Another experiment introduced “Chris”, who is described as “of high intelligence, although lacking in true creativity”. Chris also has “a need for order and clarity and for neat and tidy systems” and shows “little feel and little sympathy for other people”. Subjects were asked to rank what kind of job Chris was likely to be in.

Two-thirds thought Chris was more likely to work in library science than business administration. This is despite the fact that, in the US, business admin employs 64 times as many people, making it by far the more likely job. The stereotype “librarian” confounded statistics as a predictor of job status.

The results in these and two other scenarios, reports Dingledine, were “essentially the same” as those found in the undergrads studied by Tversky and Kahneman.

Dingledine is forthright in his conclusions.

“The findings reinforce the roles that two inherent intuitions play in scientific decision-making: our drive to create a coherent narrative from new data regardless of its quality or relevance, and our inclination to seek patterns in data whether they exist or not,” he says.

Dingledine also says the results speak to a bigger problem, something Kahneman famously described in an open letter to colleagues in 2012 as a “train wreck looming”: the widespread failure to replicate the findings of many important studies in the social sciences.

That wreck may well be upon us.