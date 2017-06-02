  • Latest
    Food for thought: this week in science news

    What a great week it's been. Cheer up with this compilation from the editors.

    Tequila could help you lose weight, research now shows
    Richard Theis / EyeEm

    A Cosmos contributor pointed out what a great week it has been...

    1. Chocolate is good for your heart:
      http://www.theaustralian.com.au/higher-education/chocolate-good-for-the-heart/news-story/aefa88c63ee573381949f7423f69536c

    2. Coffee boosts your performance:
      https://www.nytimes.com/2017/05/31/well/move/boost-your-workouts-with-caffeine-even-if-you-chug-coffee-daily.html?_r=2

    3. Tequila can help you lose weight:
      http://www.deccanchronicle.com/lifestyle/health-and-wellbeing/300517/drinking-tequila-can-lead-to-weight-loss-study.html

    4. Bacon is kosher:
      http://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/entry/one-scholar-explains-why-he-thinks-jewish-people-can-eat-bacon_us_591de71be4b03b485cafb39a

    What more could we ask for?

