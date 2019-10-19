What you might have missed

Here's a snapshot of a few stories we particularly enjoyed. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.





Distant exoplanets not so different to Earth

At least some exoplanets are geophysically and geochemically similar to Earth, researchers have found.

A team led by Alexandra Doyle of the University of California, Los Angeles, made the finding after analysing the atmospheres of six dead stars which had sustained impacts from asteroids or mini-planets falling out of orbit and smashing into them.

The power of unbroken bonds

There have long been sexual selection theories that predict males have the most to gain by seeking out as many mates as possible – an attractive position to promote for those in the dominant patriarchy, by the way.

An evolutionary reason for the opposite kinds of behaviour – loyalty to one’s mate, teamwork and private displays between pairs – have been harder to explain.

Brain activity linked to longevity

A team led by genetics researchers from Harvard Medical School has discovered that a protein named REST helps you live longer by damping down activity in the brain.



Blanket bans fire?

In a study just published in Frontiers in Mechanical Engineering, American researchers reveal their work to scientifically assess the use of fire-protective blankets to protect buildings from fire.

Gene study reveals Bronze Age slavery

High status families in late Neolithic and Bronze Age Germany kept slaves, genetic analysis reveals.

The finding, reported in the journal Science, provides fresh insight into ancient life in Europe, showing that complex slave-owning societies were well established long before those of classical Greece and Rome.

Nobels 2019



With the last of the year’s Nobel winners – for Economic Sciences – announced on Tuesday, we review this year’s science prize winners.

And here’s our image of the week:

The fat compounds are shown in orange, and the cell nuclei in blue. K. Piotrowitz/AG Thiele

This image shows the tracking of fat droplets in liver cells of mice.

Fat is vital for the structure and function of body cells, and problems with its metabolism can lead to a range of disorders.

