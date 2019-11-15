To read this article and more, subscribe to Cosmos Magazine

To continue to reading without interruption, subscribe today and get access to our quarterly magazine in print or digital, plus access to all back issues of Cosmos Magazine.
Already a Cosmos Magazine subscriber? Please login below.
Read science facts, not fiction...
There’s never been a more important time to explain the facts, cherish evidence-based knowledge and to showcase the latest scientific, technological and engineering breakthroughs. Cosmos is published by The Royal Institution of Australia, a charity dedicated to connecting people with the world of science. Financial contributions, however big or small, help us provide access to trusted science information at a time when the world needs it most. Please support us by making a donation or purchasing a subscription today.