This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Physics 22 May 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A light pulse in slo-mo

    New camera system takes four pictures every picosecond.

    Hyper-Pong: a light pulse bounces off a mirror in super slow motion.

    Y. LU ET AL., PHYS. REV. LETT. (2019)

    If shown in real-time this video would last just 33-trillionths of a second – and, no, it’s not a screen-grab for some sort of ultra-fast remake of the old television screen game, Pong.

    The footage shows a light pulse – the red blob – travelling through a transparent solid. The dashed line indicates the edge of the medium, after which the pulse continues, invisibly, though the air until it hits a mirror – the solid yellow line – and bounces back.

    The little clip, just 33 picoseconds long, demonstrates a new high-speed filming and image storage approach that can capture almost four trillion images per second – easily fast enough to catch molecules interaction.

    The new system is the work of researchers led by photonics specialist Feng Chen of the Xi’an Jiaotong University in China and trumps the previous fastest available system, which captured a comparatively measly one trillion images a second.

    The work of Chen and his colleagues is reported in the journal Physical Review Letters.

    Explore #light #photonics
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. https://journals.aps.org/prl/abstract/10.1103/PhysRevLett.122.193904
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles