The women behind the satellite
Archive photo reveals strong and talented women in STEM half a century ago.
Ann McNair and Mary Jo Smith were both talented physicists and mathematicians hired by NASA to work on various projects, including Pegasus satellite project.
From 1965 to 1967, McNair served as a group chief within the Information Systems Office, supporting the planning and execution of all Apollo flights. Smith served as manager of the Ultra-Violet Panorama Experiment (S183) that was onboard the Skylab space station.
