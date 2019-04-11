This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Physics 11 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    The women behind the satellite

     Archive photo reveals strong and talented women in STEM half a century ago.

    NASA physicists Ann McNair and Mary Jo Smith pose with a model of a Pegasus Satellite, 14 July 1964.

    NASA

    Ann McNair and Mary Jo Smith were both talented physicists and mathematicians hired by NASA to work on various projects, including Pegasus satellite project.

    From 1965 to 1967, McNair served as a group chief within the Information Systems Office, supporting the planning and execution of all Apollo flights. Smith served as manager of the Ultra-Violet Panorama Experiment (S183) that was onboard the Skylab space station.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
