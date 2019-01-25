This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Physics 25 January 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Taking magnetism for a spin

    Exploring the mysteries of skyrmions.

    Ames Laboratory, US Department of Energy

    This rather eye-crossing image is of skyrmions - nanoscale whirls or vortices of magnetic poles that form lattices within a magnetic material.

    They are a type of quasiparticle that can zip across the material, pushed by electrical current. Not surprisingly, the properties have captured the imagination of scientists, who think they could lead to the next big advance in data storage.

    But there are many challenges before that can happen: not the least that until recently the phenomenon was only observed at extreme low temperature and external magnetic forces are required.

    Scientists at the US Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory are making progress however, reporting that they have discovered the relaxation dynamics of a zero-field state in skyrmions.

    The findings are in a paper published in the journal Nano Letters.

    Explore #skyrmion
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C81 cover 3d header 2
    1. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.nanolett.8b03553
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles