Quantum webcast this week

The Perimeter Institute of Theoretical Physics in Canada is about to kick off this year’s series of free public lectures with a live webcast by quantum matter expert Rob Moore on February 7 at 7pm ET (February 8 at 11am AEDT).

Moore spends his time researching the fascinating world of quantum mechanics at the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences and the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, in California, USA.



In a talk entitled A Material World – Building a Future from the Atoms Up he will delve into how using existing technologies to tease out electron structure could propel humans into the next era of scientific and technological advancement.

Moore posits that just as the Stone Age and Industrial Revolution were born from the understanding and manipulation of rock and iron materials, so will the next leap come from understanding new, evolving quantum ones. Just as the advances made during the Information Technology revolution were built using transistors, using atoms and the secrets they hold could produce the building blocks of future innovations.

There are options for those who cannot attend in person. Catch it live over the net, or on the YouTube channel within 24 hours of the event. There is also the option of accessing previous lectures, and signing up for alerts so you do not miss out on upcoming ones.



