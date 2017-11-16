Mystery solved: why hot water freezes faster than cold

It’s a mystery that has puzzled thinkers since Aristotle: under the right circumstances, hot water can freeze more quickly than cold. Now, for the first time, a team of Spanish physicists has worked out how and why this seeming paradox – known as the Mpemba effect – can occur.

The answer, as described in a paper in Physical Review Letters by Antonio Lasanta of Charles III University Madrid and colleagues, is that the state of the water at the start of the experiment must be very carefully calibrated. Not only is the temperature of the liquid important, but also the spread of the speeds of the individual molecules within it.

Although the phenomenon had been noted by several scientists and natural philosophers over the centuries – including Rene Descartes and Francis Bacon – it received little modern study until the 1960s. Things changed when a Tanzanian teenager named Erasto Mpemba noticed an ice-cream mixture that had been heated froze more readily than one that was cold. Mpemba asked a physicist who was visiting his high school about it, and together they confirmed the existence of the effect in the lab.

Since then, various explanations have been proposed: that evaporation from warm water carries heat away more effectively, or convection within the water, or even supercooling, in which the water’s temperature falls well below zero before it turns to ice.

None of the explanations have been entirely convincing. Indeed, one of the most recent serious experimental studies concluded “somewhat sadly” that it could find no evidence the effect even exists.

The Spanish researchers looked at the problem from first principles, analysing the behaviour of a so-called “granular fluid” made up of tiny spheres. This approach is mathematically simpler than modelling water molecules in detail, but produces results that may be applicable to water.

As a result, “we can simulate on a computer and make analytical calculations to know how and when the Mpemba effect will occur,” says Lasanta.

The important things, it turns out, are the difference in temperatures between the two samples of water and the difference in a statistical property called kurtosis, which depends on how many of the particles in the fluid are moving at close to the average speed. More precisely, it’s the ratio of temperature difference to kurtosis difference. Kurtosis had not been taken into account in earlier studies, which may account for difficulties in replicating the effect.

When this ratio falls within a small range of values, the simulation shows that the hotter water sample will cool faster than the colder one.

“In fact,” says Lasanta, “we find not only that the hottest can cool faster but also the opposite effect: the coldest can heat faster, which would be called the inverse Mpemba effect.”

The next step? Trying to verify the simulations – first in the lab, then in the real world. If it all pans out, the discovery may have applications in refrigeration and cooling.