Like little rings of Saturn: How electricity pulls a drop of liquid apart

What happens when you put a drop of liquid in an electric field? That’s no idle inquiry to occupy boffins on their lunch break. The outcome has very real implications for a range of important applications, from nanotechnology to spacecraft design. It’s a question that has been open since at least the 16th century, when the English naturalist William Gilbert noticed that a piece of charged amber could make a water droplet change its shape. some of the answers are today used everywhere from nanotechnology to spacecraft.

Until recently, scientists thought they had the question more or less sorted: depending on a few variables, the drop might change its shape or spin around or, most dramatically it might spray electrically charged droplets out the ends.

Now, however, a pair of American researchers have achieved a surprising new result – one that pulls a liquid drop apart, making it extrude tiny rings from its equator that in turn break up into micro-droplets. The formation of these “Saturn rings” has never been seen before. “This might seem like a rather intuitive way [for a drop] to decay,” says one of the researchers, Quentin Brosseau, “but this is to our knowledge the only occurrence.”