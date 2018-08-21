Electrons of the valley
Electrons on the surface of bismuth crystals huddle together in “energy valleys”.
The image above shows a visualisation of the elliptical orbits of bismuth surface electrons in a large magnetic field. The orientation and interference patterns of the electronic states reveal that the electrons prefer to occupy a single valley.
These valleys could be used to store information and enhance the capacity of modern electronic devices, according to a recent study in Nature Physics.
