    • Image of the Day Physics 21 August 2018
    1 minute read 
    Electrons of the valley

    Electrons on the surface of bismuth crystals huddle together in “energy valleys”.

    A visualisation of the elliptical orbits of surface electrons in bismuth in a strong magnetic field.
    Ali Yazdani Laboratory, Princeton University

    The image above shows a visualisation of the elliptical orbits of bismuth surface electrons in a large magnetic field. The orientation and interference patterns of the electronic states reveal that the electrons prefer to occupy a single valley.

    These valleys could be used to store information and enhance the capacity of modern electronic devices, according to a recent study in Nature Physics.

    Explore #electrons
    1. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41567-018-0148-2
