  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Physics 11 May 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Colourful crystals

    Polarising filters reveal hidden properties in these crystals.

    Polarising crystals of the antiviral drug 2-3 dideoxyadenosine.
    Polarising crystals of the antiviral drug 2-3 dideoxyadenosine.
    Larry Ostby / National Cancer Institute / National Institutes of Health

    Crystals of the antiviral drug 2-3 dideoxyadenosine, also known as ddA, seen through a microscope under polarised light. The drug is closely related to AZT or azidothymidine.

    Like many crystals, this one refracts light differently depending on its polarisation, or the direction in which the electromagnetic waves are waving. A polarising filter allows this behaviour to be seen.

    Explore #crystals #optics
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Quick as a flash

    Tiny light-sensitive crystal may hold the key to refining the world’s smallest machines.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles