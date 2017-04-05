Birds help scientists understand flight
By studying the vortices produced by birds’ wings, scientists hope to understand how they fly.
Researchers at Stanford University recently found a new way to precisely measure the vortices created by the wings of birds like Obie during flight. The results shed greater light on how these creatures produce enough lift to fly, and challenge the accuracy of three aerodynamics models long used to predict animal flight.
